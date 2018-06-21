Third Thursday, debate

June has already included a lot of excitement for The Sheridan Press.

We hosted a National Doughnut Day event at the beginning of the month, partnering with Bonafide food truck to bring the fried sweetness to the masses. The event also served as a meet and greet for our staff.

The shindig was a huge success — the food pros even ran out of doughnuts and had to make more.

Then, just this week we had the inaugural “20 Under Forty” happy hour to celebrate this year’s honorees. The 20 individuals age 40 and younger have been big movers and shakers. If you missed it, grab last Saturday’s (June 16) edition of The Press to get caught up on who they are and what they’re up to.

Tonight, The Press will have a table at the Third Thursday street festival. We’ll have front pages for children to color in and complete, along with some other goodies. We hope to see you there. The festivals always draw a crowd, giving Press staff an opportunity to catch up, chat and hear what concerns or triumphs local residents have experienced and want to share. We’ll be downtown for each of this summer’s events, so come find us.

Then, to wrap up the busy month, The Press will partner with Sheridan College and Wyoming PBS to host a gubernatorial debate Tuesday. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts. With nine candidates slated to participate, the debate will give voters an early look at those seeking the state’s top office.

We’ve solicited questions from the public, which I and Craig Blumenshine of PBS will sort through and prioritize. With nine candidates we won’t get to ask them all, but we’re eager to hear what these men and women have to say about the top issues facing our state.

If you can’t make it to the event at the college, you can tune in online (links will be available to the live-streamed debate on thesheridanpress.com as well as the college’s website and the website of PBS). PBS will also archive the debate online.

What a busy June!

Despite the rainy last few days (or weeks?), the weather tonight looks fantastic. So stop by Third Thursday, take it all in and enjoy all that our community has to offer.

Or — don’t mind the plug for another event — head out to Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton for the Tongue River Child’s Place summer kickoff fundraiser. It’s from 5-9 p.m. and will help out a growing nonprofit in the county.

We’ll see you soon!