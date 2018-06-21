SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:55

• Gas leak, 600 block Avoca Avenue, 10:37 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1200 block Sugarview Drive, 3:02 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:37 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, canceled in route, 7:42 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage and North Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

• Medical, South Main Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 2:41 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 2:01 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:10 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Accident, 16th Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Brundage Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Death investigation, South Main Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Trespass warning, East Woodland Park, 1:35 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Sugarland Drive, 2:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 2:58 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Marion Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 5:26 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan Area, 6:46 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Seventh Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 7:52 p.m.

• Trespass progress, South Connor Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 7:27 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Arvada-Davis Road, 10:00 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Trespass, Mobile Circle, 5:57 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Colleen A. Garriffa-Gray, 40, Sheridan, warrant delivery controlled substance 2x, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• David C. Lopez, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Christopher J. Conover, 31, Colorado Springs, Colorado, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3