SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:55
• Gas leak, 600 block Avoca Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Sugarview Drive, 3:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, canceled in route, 7:42 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Trauma, East Brundage and North Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• Medical, South Main Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 2:41 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 2:01 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:10 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Accident, 16th Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Brundage Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Death investigation, South Main Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Trespass warning, East Woodland Park, 1:35 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Sugarland Drive, 2:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 2:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Marion Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 5:26 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan Area, 6:46 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Seventh Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 7:09 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 7:52 p.m.
• Trespass progress, South Connor Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 7:27 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Arvada-Davis Road, 10:00 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
• Trespass, Mobile Circle, 5:57 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Colleen A. Garriffa-Gray, 40, Sheridan, warrant delivery controlled substance 2x, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• David C. Lopez, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christopher J. Conover, 31, Colorado Springs, Colorado, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 63
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3