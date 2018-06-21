SRD welcomes new face

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District welcomed a new member to its staff at its board meeting Wednesday. The SRD and its board will also have a couple new faces joining within the next couple months.

Zach Stewart started his job as the new program supervisor June 4. He has jumped in and helped primarily with softball as he learns more of the ins and outs of his position.

“I’ve been around athletics, working in the community, and felt like this was a great opportunity to work in the community and be back in Sheridan,” Stewart said. “I’m excited to be back.”

Stewart is from Sheridan originally and attended Sheridan High School and Sheridan College before finishing his schooling at the University of Wyoming. He worked at Laramie High School for the past three years before moving back.

“He’s been doing a great job, and we are super happy to have him,” said Seth Ulvestad, interim executive director. “With the rec district being down two hands, it was nice to get someone in and relieve some of that pressure.”

SRD is still looking to fill its executive director position and that process is ongoing. A spot on the recreation district board will open up next month as well as President Don Julian has reached his term limit.

The city will take charge and appoint a new board member to fill Julian’s void. The city will advertise the opening, take applications, conduct interviews and present to Sheridan City Counil before an official announcement is made.

The SRD will conduct the interviews and pass its recommendation to the council, and if council approves, they’ll solidify the position. The entire process will last about a month.

The SRD will have a meeting in July for a public discussion of the budget and a presentation on the budget.