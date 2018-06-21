CNFR provides unique experience for reporters

The College National Finals Rodeo celebrated its 20th straight year in Casper last week. The finest collegiate cowboys and cowgirls descended upon the state of Wyoming to showcase their riding, roping and grit under the bright lights at the Casper Events Center.

This marked my first CNFR, and let me tell you, if you haven’t attended and consider yourself an avid sports fan in general, make it a priority to trek down Interstate 25 next June for some world-class rodeoing.

I’ve covered many noteworthy sporting events in my young journalistic career. I scribed an Opening Day experience while seated in press row at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. I typed away from atop college football’s fourth largest stadium, Kyle Field, as I watched the University of Alabama continue its dominance in the NCAA.

I’ve covered bowl games, PGA Tour events and numerous high school state championships, all which have encompassed players, coaches and storylines that left a significant impression on me.

With all that being said, I’ve never had a sports-reporting experience similar to the one I had Saturday night, sitting just a few feet from a 2,000-pound, hot-and-bothered bull.

Prior to this past Saturday, the last time I walked through the doors of the Casper Events Center, it was filled with hardwood, hoops and student sections.

What a difference a few months can make.

Belt buckles, jeans and boots took the place of basketball shorts, baseball hats and tennis shoes. Cowboys hats and pearl snaps replaced jerseys, and the basketball floor gave way to a dirt surface primed for riding.

I navigated my way to a media row filled with counterparts donning similar western flare — my cowboy boots standing as the thing helping me save face. I sat down, opened my laptop and quickly realized how close I was to the action when a bucking horse flung shards of dirt and mud onto my keyboard.

I watched as pyrotechnics accompanied introductions of the current leaders, in their respective events, prior to the short round. Region representations weren’t pinned to the walls or taped to the railings, but rather trotted out onto the arena floor on horseback, whipping proudly in the wind.

National champions didn’t bless a stage or hoist a trophy like most sports. But instead, the distinguished individuals mounted a horse, mere moments after claiming their sport’s most coveted prize, and rode around the arena floor waving their hats and imploring the crowd to grow more deafening.

Goosebumps crept up my arm as a pair of Casper cowboys — whose presence alone was enough to bring the partisan crowd to its feet — recorded an impressive short round performance in team roping to claim the title.

Contrary to fighting for shoulder room in an interview scrum surrounding a ripely crowned national champion, I stepped around and over goats that played a much more prominent role in the evening’s events than yours truly. I gathered quotes from overly polite and smiling cowboys and cowgirls.

Upon finishing my story, I walked across the dirt arena floor as proud moms and dads greeted their distinguished student-athletes. Another CNFR was in the books, and I can’t wait for the 2019 edition.