CNFR provides unique experience for cowboys

CASPER — The best stock of the entire season. The roar of a capacity crowd. An endless sea of cowboys hats.

Six Sheridan College cowboys got to experience the very best their sport has to offer last week at the College National Finals Rodeo. And whether it marked a return trip to the Casper Events Center or the first of their young rodeoing careers, the feelings were the same.

“I love adrenaline, and that building gets more adrenaline pumping than any place I’ve ever been,” SC’s Cody Henderson said. “I love walking through that tunnel, and when you walk out there and see all the people, it’s just a cool feeling. You don’t go to very many rodeos where there are that many people, that loud of noise. … You don’t get to be in that atmosphere very often.”

Last week marked Henderson’s second trip to the CNFR. Henderson scored a 20.1 in his first go of tie-down roping but didn’t log a score in his next two rounds and missed out on qualifying for the short round.

Henderson has competed in numerous rodeos in his lifetime and over his two-year collegiate career. He is accustomed to preparing his horse for smaller venues and a relatively small batch of competitors. However, the amount of prep time he and his horse put into the CNFR was unparalleled.

“The fans only get to see what it’s like in the arena. They don’t see all week the hours you spend taking care of your horse, exercising your horse, feeding them, all that kind of stuff,” Henderson said. “… The weeks prior to [the CNFR] you’re at home in the practice pen. They only get to see a few 30 seconds of what we work so hard for every day.”

Reiner made his first trip to the CNFR this year; however, the freshman is quite familiar with the Casper Events Center. Reiner, a decorated high school wrestler in his day, won two state championships in Casper competing for Buffalo High School.

The rush of adrenaline and high stakes the CNFR brought didn’t phase the Sheridan College freshman. On the other hand, the production and collection of young talent in the shoots at any given time during the CNFR were what impressed Reiner.

“We are all just such a young age,” Reiner said. “No one has really made a name for themselves. Just young guns firing away as much as we can, trying to make a name for themselves. That’s a pretty cool opportunity to be there and do that.”

Reiner nearly made an even bigger name for himself, placing 16th in bareback, a mere four spots away from qualifying to Saturday’s short round. The General stood as one of only 20 bareback riders in the country to record a score in every go at the CNFR, logging rides of 64.5, 71 and 65.

Reiner soaked in an abundance of support from many family members and friends that made the short trip to Casper. He also received a ton of hometown love and a heightened roar from the crowd for simply having Wyoming roots.

Reiner even heard words of encouragement from other cowboys not wearing SC vests. He made new friends and gained new fans he’ll hope to see for years to come at the CNFR.

“Heck, it didn’t matter if you knew a lot of people or not, all the other cowboys are supporting you anyways,” he said. “You make a lot of friends that help you out, cheer for you and you cheer for them. That’s something a lot people say it, but it’s true. Only rodeo can do that.”

It was an experience of a lifetime, one felt only at the CNFR.