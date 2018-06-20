Jets fall in game one, earn split against Riverton

SHERIDAN — The problem first reared its ugly head in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday. And then it resurfaced in the fourth; then again in the fifth inning, and one last time in the sixth.

The Sheridan Jets simply couldn’t find the big hit they needed and as a result fell to Riverton 6-2 in game one of a doubleheader at Thorne-Rider Stadium. The Jets bounced back and blanked the Raiders 3-0 in the nightcap.

Struggling to hit with runners in scoring position for the Jets has many layers. Some Sheridan has no control over, but others are self induced.

“That has kind of been our struggle the past couple games,” Jets head coach Austin Cowen said. “Part of the problem has something to do with we aren’t getting consistent game reps because of rain and weather. But at the same time that can’t be an excuse. … I think the big part is taking the ego out of it and getting out of playing ‘me’ ball — ‘it’s about my hits.’ No, it’s about doing whatever it takes to get a run in. Find a way to execute.

“Somebody needs to step up and say, ‘Hey, all I’m going to do is hit a ground ball to second base and it’s going to get a run in.’”

After the Raiders scored three in the top half of the third inning, the Jets loaded the bases with nobody out in their half of the frame but failed to plate a run. Sheridan advanced runners to second and third base with one out in the fourth inning and still came up empty.

The Jets didn’t capitalize off a leadoff double in the fifth, and after finally getting the proverbial monkey off their back in the sixth — scoring two runs — they followed that up by exiling runners at second and third to end the inning.

“With runners on, you just have to produce,” Sheridan’s Cody Kilpatrick said. “I know I didn’t produce very well today.”

Sheridan matched Riverton’s eight hits in game one and made solid contact on many balls that just didn’t find a hole.

“What really starts to happen, because of that lack of execution early on, at the end of the game we are hitting the ball really hard, but it’s right to them,” Cowen said. “That is, to me, baseball’s way of saying, ‘Hey, if you’re not going to play me the right way, then even when you hit it hard, it’s going to be right to someone.’”

Sheridan’s Rich Hall and Brennan Mortenson each had a pair of hits, while Carter Dubberly also logged two hits.

Seth Deutscher got the start in game one and lasted five innings, yielding three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Brock Steel came on in relief and surrendered three earned runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Hall got the nod to start the nightcap and dazzled. He threw 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball, giving up four hits and fanning eight. Mortenson entered to shut the door and did so without allowing a hit to go alongside two strikeouts.

Dubberly and Ethan Lewallen each recorded an RBI.

Sheridan, which moved to 8-9 on the season, doesn’t return home until playing host to the state tournament in late July.