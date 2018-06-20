Scotty’s to host skate battle Saturday

SHERIDAN — Scotty’s Skate Castle will host a skate battle junior roller derby mixer Saturday at 11 a.m.

Those interested can join the Bomber Mountain Lil Devils as they host the first roller derby mixer. The Little Devils are fundraising and will have hot dogs and walking tacos available for purchase.

Following the bout, the Lil Devils invite attendees to join them for open skate from 1-3 p.m.

Admission for the roller derby mixer is $5 for adults. Children ages 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult.

The cost for the open skate is $5 per person, which includes skate rental.

Scotty’s Skate Castle is located at 654 Brundage Lane. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.