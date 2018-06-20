FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Forever West PBR event comes to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Forever West PBR performance will come to Sheridan Friday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The action-packed night of bull riding will feature PBR stars that include Chase Outlaw, Rubins Barbosa and 2017 World Champion Jess Lockwood.

Tickets are available at foreverwestpbr.ticketleap.com, by phone (307) 746-6468, at the Sheridan Farmers Co-op and at the gate.

The cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, located at 1753 Victoria St.

