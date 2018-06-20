Women to compete at Miss Wyoming Saturday

SHERIDAN — This year’s Miss Wyoming competition will take place Saturday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. The show will feature Miss Wyoming 2017, Cheyenne Buyert of Sheridan, and Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Amelia Beck Winter of Wheatland. The women who take home the crown will represent Wyoming and compete for the national title of Miss America 2019 and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2019 later this year.

The show will also include local entertainers singing some of the greatest hits from the 1920s. Contestants will dance production numbers, and current titleholders will share some of their favorite dance routines and songs.

Tickets for the show include Crown Section seats at $25 per person. Otherwise, tickets for adults cost $20 per person and $15 for students and seniors.

Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.