Press, college to offer debate in partnership with PBS

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press will host a 2018 Wyoming gubernatorial debate later this month.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26, Democratic and Republican candidates will face off during the live-streamed event at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

The candidates who have confirmed their participation include Democrats Kenneth Casner, Mary Throne and Rex Wilde and Republicans Bill Dahlin, Foster Friess, Taylor Haynes, Sam Galeotos, Mark Gordon and Harriet Hageman.

After a brief introduction, each candidate will be asked one question and have 90 seconds to respond. Each opponent will be given the opportunity to present a counter argument in 60 seconds.

Finally, the original candidate will be allowed a 30-second conclusion. Candidates will then give closing statements.

This event is free and open to the public; guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. WyomingPBS will live-stream the debate then archive the footage for on-demand access.

The primary elections for both parties will be Aug. 21.