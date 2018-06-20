FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:09 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Bellevue Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, 800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:03 a.m.

• Medical, 1200 block East Second Street, Casper, 7:45 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block South Custer Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Trauma, 300 block East Third Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:20 pm.

• Medical, 600 block Emerson Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Bellevue Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Trauma, 2200 block Pheasant Draw Road, 5:03 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:38 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:50 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:51 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:28 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Eighth Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Scott Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Burkitt Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Edwards Drive, 8:47 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 9:10 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Accident, Whitney Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Theft cold, Aspen Trail, 9:48 a.m.

• Animal incident, Beaver Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Scott Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 11:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Lewis Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Long Drive, 1:52 p.m.

• Animal found, Fourth Avenue East, 4:11 p.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Dog bite, Marion Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Disturb peace, North Brooks Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Street, 8:05 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:11 p.m.

• Threats; cold, North Brooks Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 11:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Tongue River Drive, Dayton, 12:15 a.m.

• Test, Sheridan area, 7:36 a.m.

• Damaged property, Bighorn Mountains north, Dayton, 8:26 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:40 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Ranchester, 12:55 p.m.

• Harassment, Bowman Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Animal found, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:17 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Trinity A. Carlson, 38, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Howard B. Tate, 39, Sheridan, interfere with office, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

