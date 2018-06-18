Mother nature holds nothing back for Bighorn trail run

DAYTON — Eight-hundred and seven runners finished the 26th annual Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run over the weekend after trudging through the wet, muddy and occasionally stormy course.

Saturday had nearly ideal temperatures for running, with an overcast sky and temperatures in the mid-50s. However, the rain Friday afternoon that carried into early Saturday morning made the course a slippery challenge at times.

“The trails were just covered in mud,” 100-miler Erik Sanders said. “It just, like, sticks and doesn’t want to leave your shoe, which makes it even harder to take a step. You’re already trying to go 100 miles and then you got all this mud out there weighing your feet down.”

“I was laughing when I was coming down, because it’s like you’re almost sliding,” 18-miler Joel Wilson said, adding that he thought the conditions were tougher than last year.

Becky Lieneman, who oversees business development for the event, said everything went fairly smoothly this year, apart from unpredictable Mother Nature.

Lieneman said planning for next year’s event began Sunday and that the race wouldn’t have gone as well without the support of more than 300 volunteers.

“I just can’t imagine that anywhere else can get the kind of people that we get,” Lieneman said. “(Volunteers) that are so willing to give up vacation days and willing to stay up all through the night and willing to truly exhaust themselves to help.”

Some of Lieneman’s priorities this year included making sure the 15 aid stations and volunteers were well cared for and taking the first step toward a more eco-friendly race by using more materials that can be recycled.

She particularly enjoyed being around all the finishers Saturday in Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton.

“I think my favorite part is the essence of who ultrarunners are,” Lieneman said. “They’re just, at their core, seriously in touch with what it’s like to dig deep, and so because of that, they’re also just really chill about everything … There’s just so much energy in the park. It’s just a really cool vibe to be around.”

The race attracted runners of all levels from around the world.

Sanders, a resident of Golden, Colorado, took ninth overall in his first 100-mile race with a time of 24 hours, 4 minutes and 5.37 seconds.

Sanders helped pace a friend during last year’s race and loved the course scenery, so he signed up to compete this year. He said the views didn’t disappoint, and he also saw several elk. He dealt with hail, rain, mud, thunder and lightning but powered through.

“I expected to get wet,” Sanders said. “I’d actually prefer it to be a little chilly.”

He had three pacers to help him complete the race, one each at the 48-mile, 66-mile and 82.5-mile markers. Sanders also packed gels, crackers, chips, cheese sticks and salami to keep him energized. Sanders said the last 17.5 miles were particularly tough, calling every step a struggle.

“I need a couple days to process what the hell just happened in the last 24 hours,” Sanders said.

Wilson, a Gillette resident, placed sixth in 2:29:12.47, while his brother, Les Wilson, who lives in Golden, Colorado, took second with a time of 2:22:10.86. It was Joel Wilson’s fourth time competing and Les Wilson’s second. They have returned to the event multiple times because of the quality atmosphere, course setup and race organization.

Matt and Heather Ellwein, residents of Helena, Montana, competed in the 32-mile run per the recommendation of some friends who had raced in past years and noted the beautiful surroundings.

“(It was) exciting to look at the Bighorns,” Matt Ellwein said. “I’ve never seen them from anywhere other than the interstate.”

Sheridan resident Scott Morey ran in the Bighorn trail run for the first time, completing the 32-mile race. He had wanted to do a race of this distance for a long time and could never find the time, but Morey managed to compete this year and finish with a time of 8:50:35.70.

“I quit running for a long time and thought this would be a good opportunity to start it again,” he said.

Jake Lawrence, a 36-year-old from St. Paul, was the first person to cross the finish line Saturday morning. He won the 100-mile run with a time of 21:02:01.48. Yvonne Naughton, a 41-year-old from La Conner, Washington, won the women’s race in 27:44:14.69.

Bozeman resident David Ayala won the 52-mile race in 7:17:40.53, about 35 seconds shy of the course record. Megan Lawson, also from Bozeman, placed first in the women’s race with a time of 10:04:25.47

Casper’s Neil Long won the 32-mile event in 4:26:22.73, and fellow Casper resident Kira Donnelly crossed the line first in the women’s race with a time of 5:11:10.37.

Sheridanite Kentz Willis took first in the 18-mile run with a time of 2:17:18.62. Rebecca Peterson from Casper won the women’s race in 2:45:24.06.

Despite the poor trail conditions, the race largely lived up to expectations for runners and organizers like.