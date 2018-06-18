Friess meets with Sheridan voters

SHERIDAN — Republican gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess met with voters at Ole’s Pizza Saturday and discussed his take on some of the issues driving the governor’s race.

Friess, a long-time Jackson resident, has been involved with politics on a national level as a Republican “megadonor” for several years and said he was motivated to run for governor of Wyoming because he believes his business experience, and the contacts he has cultivated nationally, can be an asset to the state.

“All these different experiences I’ve had have equipped me; it’s like I’m designed for this job,” Friess said. “It’s going to take a lot of selling. We can make Wyoming a global brand. I attracted $15 million of people’s money with no advertising because I sold them on the idea of our strategy and our ability to implement it.”

Friess said the primary focus of Wyoming’s next governor should be addressing the state’s budget, which has a deficit most economists estimate is somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion. In balancing the budget, though, Friess said it would be important not to eliminate jobs along the way.

“I’d like to concentrate things that are maybe brick-and-mortar-related that can be deferred,” Friess said. “So we can continue to enjoy the lifestyle people have to continue to live in Wyoming.”

Friess also said improving education would be one of his priorities as governor.

By most measures, Wyoming has a strong education system, but as the state’s budget has tightened, questions have emerged as to whether the state can sustain it.

Friess said the state will need to improve transparency around where education dollars are being spent so it can identify inefficiencies in the current budget.

“I’m told there’s only 10 percent of the school districts that have divulged where [state funding] was spent,” Friess said.

He explained that if a district was spending a lot of money on transportation, it could focus on how to make transportation more efficient. For example, he pointed to a proposal to split the state into different conferences for school sports so teams won’t have to travel as far for games.

“That’s just a simple idea of how you can coordinate expenses,” Friess said. “But it’s hard to know what exactly the specifics are. There’s a natural inclination to say we have too many administrators versus teachers; well maybe that’s not true. If you’re a school district and you can see every dollar that was spent, that will help you make those decisions.”

Friess added that the transparency surrounding budgets and government funding needs to be improved across all sectors in the state. He said OpenTheBooks.com, a nonprofit organization dedicated to documenting government spending at all levels throughout the country, which Friess provided funding for when it launched, has collected data for 47 states in the country; Wyoming is one of three states that has not complied.

“My wife was one of the first co-chairs of the Wyoming Business Council. So I got a chance kind of from the side to watch the results of that. And I don’t know that there are that many people who are impressed with what that achieved,” Friess said. “So is ENDOW just a second reiteration of that, or is this different?”

Friess said while he thinks ENDOW has put together a qualified council, he fundamentally believes that economic diversification will have to come from the bottom up. He thinks the government should consult with different communities around the state and help them develop strategies to create entrepreneurial opportunities.

“A lot of this development should be coming from the local level and, as much as possible, privately financed,” Friess said.

He added that he has not made a final judgement on some of the ENDOW projects the state legislature recently funded, the Air Service Improvement Council, for instance, but he is wary of those efforts.

“I want to look at that very, very hard to make sure we’re not getting ourselves into a situation where the benefits we derive aren’t far exceeded by the subsidies they would require,” Friess said. “Because that just puts us in a deeper hole.”

Friess will participate with eight of the other candidates for governor in a debate hosted by The Sheridan Press at the Whitney Center for the Arts June 26.