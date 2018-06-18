First responders put out multiple structure fires over the weekend

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department responded to two structure fires over the weekend.

At 3:11 p.m. Saturday, Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan police responded to a structure fire at 2846 Coffeen Ave. When crews arrived on scene, there was a moderate amount of smoke exiting from the structure. Personnel were met at the door by the occupant who had been working to control the fire that started in the kitchen.

The occupant was heating grease on the stove to fry food and became distracted when the kitchen cabinets and hood system caught fire. No injuries were reported to the occupant or fire crews.

The second structure fire happened Sunday at 12:21 p.m. SFRD, Goose Valley Fire Deparment, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan Police Department staff responded to a fire on the back side of a ground-level apartment at 200 S. Sheridan Ave.

Combustible and flammable materials stored on the patio of the four-unit apartment complex caught fire, and it spread up the exterior wall toward the second story apartment and attic.

Neighbors noticed the fire and began spraying water from a garden hose to keep the fire from expanding.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and inspected both apartments and the attic.

This fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported to the civilians or fire crews.