SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block East Grinnell Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 50 block East Fifth Street, 1:20 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:18 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Structure fire, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:45 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:26 p.m.

Sunday

• Structure fire, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block North Gould Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Chimney fire, 200 block Meade Creek Road, 9:19 p.m.

GOOSE

VALLEY

FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Tree limb on power line, 800 block West 15th Street, 4:02 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Structure fire, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Chimney fire, Meade Creek Road, 9:11 p.m.

ROCKY

MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Medical, Stevens Avenue, 1:04 a.m.

• Trauma, Mountain Shadows Road, 7:41 a.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 9:37 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:31 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:39 p.m.

• Medical, Hardin Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Medical, Swan Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, Huntington Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:38 p.m.

• Run standby, Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run, 8:30 p.m.

• Lift assist, Sugarland Drive, 9:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:11 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Highway 345, 7:05 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 7:11 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Trauma, River Road and U.S. Highway 14 West, 2:20 p.m.

• Fire standby, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 5:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:23 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Fire standby, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Medical, I-90, mile marker 9, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Fire standby, Meade Creek Road, 9:13

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Friday

–

Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN

POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Curfew violation, South Gould Street, 2:19 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 7:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 8:41 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Highland Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Animal incident, Burton Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Accident, Edwards Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• Hit and run, Brundage Lane, 11:02 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 11:31 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:14 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Delphi Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Animal found, Fifth Avenue East, 1:24 p.m.

• Weed violation, Birch Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Burkitt Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, 10th Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, South Carlin Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Medical, Swan Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Swan Street, 5:04 p.m.

• Fraud, Park View Court, 7:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:28 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Gould Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland drive, 10:29 p.m.

• Domestic, Townhouse Place, 10:51 p.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 11:19 p.m.

Saturday

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 12:41 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• DUI, Pond Drive, 1:10 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Wetlands Drive, 1:51 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 3:42 a.m.

• Accident, Colorado Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Animal found, Parker Avenue, 8:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, Park Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main street, 12:39 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Accident delayed, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, College Avenue, 1:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, College Meadow Drive, 2:50 p.m.

• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Kendrick Park, 4:13 p.m.

• Civil standby, Gladstone Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Kroe Lane, 6:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:06 p.m.

• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 10:26 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:27 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Riverside Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Fight, North Main street, 2:11 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Frackleton Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Structure fire, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Shirley Cove, 2:11 p.m.

• Dog bite, Minuteman Court, 5:34 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Shots, Delphi Avenue, 6:13 p.m.

• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN

COUNTY

SHERIFF’S

OFFICE

Friday

• Citizen dispute, Stevens Avenue, 12:58 a.m.

• DUI, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:21 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 10:01 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Lane, 11:29 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wyarno Road, Betty Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Country Estates Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Records only, Pennsylvania Avenue, Clearmont Town Hall, Clearmont, 7:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Canvasback Road, 9:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose Lane, Trail head, Banner, 9:59 p.m.

• DUI, U.S. Highway 87, Banner, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:38 a.m.

• Alarm, 234 Carrington Way, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 2:18 p.m.

• Family dispute, Halbert Street, Ranchester 2:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 3 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, Dayton, 3:48 p.m.

• Accident, Meade Creek Road and Highway 14 East, 3:53 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Story, 5:23 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 87 and Highway 193, Banner, 6:45 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Canyon View Drive, 7:55 p.m.

• Livestock loose, State Highway 335, 8:56 p.m.

• Shots, Skylark Lane, Banner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Aero Loop and Aviation Drive, 1:15 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Westview Drive, 2:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Clearmont, 4:47 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 7, Parkman, 7:05 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Aero Loop, 9:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:47 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Decker Road, 2:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Meade Creek Road, County Road 70, 5:49 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 14 East, 9:10 p.m.

• Structure fire, Meade Creek Road, 9:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, 10:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, 10:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 11:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Rhonda M. Kluess, 50, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Amanda L. Leider, 28, Billings, Montana, aggravated robbery warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dale L. Roberts, 57, Loveland Colorado, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Larry L. Vaughn, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Turner M. Schroth, 22, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• James O. Malles, 20, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David C. Wasson, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• David L. Branders, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court warrant out of Missouri, arrested by SPD

• Leonardo Hernandez, 34, Worland, contempt of court warrant, circuit court; child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66