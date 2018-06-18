FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block East Grinnell Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 50 block East Fifth Street, 1:20 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:18 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Structure fire, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:45 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:26 p.m.

Sunday

• Structure fire, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block North Gould Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Chimney fire, 200 block Meade Creek Road, 9:19 p.m.

GOOSE
VALLEY
FIRE
DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Tree limb on power line, 800 block West 15th Street, 4:02 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Structure fire, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Chimney fire, Meade Creek Road, 9:11 p.m.

ROCKY
MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Medical, Stevens Avenue, 1:04 a.m.

• Trauma, Mountain Shadows Road, 7:41 a.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 9:37 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:31 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:39 p.m.

• Medical, Hardin Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Medical, Swan Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, Huntington Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:38 p.m.

• Run standby, Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run, 8:30 p.m.

• Lift assist, Sugarland Drive, 9:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:11 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Highway 345, 7:05 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 7:11 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Trauma, River Road and U.S. Highway 14 West, 2:20 p.m.

• Fire standby, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 5:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:23 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Fire standby, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Medical, I-90, mile marker 9, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Fire standby, Meade Creek Road, 9:13

SHERIDAN
MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL

Friday

Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN
POLICE
DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Curfew violation, South Gould Street, 2:19 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 7:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 8:41 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Highland Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Animal incident, Burton Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Accident, Edwards Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• Hit and run, Brundage Lane, 11:02 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 11:31 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:14 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Delphi Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Animal found, Fifth Avenue East, 1:24 p.m.

• Weed violation, Birch Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Burkitt Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, 10th Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, South Carlin Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Medical, Swan Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Swan Street, 5:04 p.m.

• Fraud, Park View Court, 7:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:28 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Gould Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland drive, 10:29 p.m.

• Domestic, Townhouse Place, 10:51 p.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 11:19 p.m.

Saturday

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 12:41 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• DUI, Pond Drive, 1:10 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Wetlands Drive, 1:51 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 3:42 a.m.

• Accident, Colorado Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Animal found, Parker Avenue, 8:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, Park Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main street, 12:39 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Accident delayed, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, College Avenue, 1:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, College Meadow Drive, 2:50 p.m.

• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Kendrick Park, 4:13 p.m.

• Civil standby, Gladstone Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Kroe Lane, 6:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:06 p.m.

• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 10:26 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:27 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Riverside Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Fight, North Main street, 2:11 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Frackleton Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Structure fire, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Shirley Cove, 2:11 p.m.

• Dog bite, Minuteman Court, 5:34 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Shots, Delphi Avenue, 6:13 p.m.

• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN
COUNTY
SHERIFF’S
OFFICE

Friday

• Citizen dispute, Stevens Avenue, 12:58 a.m.

• DUI, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:21 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 10:01 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Lane, 11:29 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wyarno Road, Betty Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Country Estates Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Records only, Pennsylvania Avenue, Clearmont Town Hall, Clearmont, 7:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Canvasback Road, 9:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose Lane, Trail head, Banner, 9:59 p.m.

• DUI, U.S. Highway 87, Banner, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:38 a.m.

• Alarm, 234 Carrington Way, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 2:18 p.m.

• Family dispute, Halbert Street, Ranchester 2:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 3 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, Dayton, 3:48 p.m.

• Accident, Meade Creek Road and Highway 14 East, 3:53 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Story, 5:23 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 87 and Highway 193, Banner, 6:45 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Canyon View Drive, 7:55 p.m.

• Livestock loose, State Highway 335, 8:56 p.m.

• Shots, Skylark Lane, Banner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Aero Loop and Aviation Drive, 1:15 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Westview Drive, 2:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Clearmont, 4:47 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 7, Parkman, 7:05 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Aero Loop, 9:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:47 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Decker Road, 2:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Meade Creek Road, County Road 70, 5:49 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 14 East, 9:10 p.m.

• Structure fire, Meade Creek Road, 9:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, 10:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, 10:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 11:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Rhonda M. Kluess, 50, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Amanda L. Leider, 28, Billings, Montana, aggravated robbery warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dale L. Roberts, 57, Loveland Colorado, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Larry L. Vaughn, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Turner M. Schroth, 22, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• James O. Malles, 20, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David C. Wasson, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• David L. Branders, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court warrant out of Missouri, arrested by SPD

• Leonardo Hernandez, 34, Worland, contempt of court warrant, circuit court; child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No new arrests.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66

June 18th, 2018

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

