Ames finishes ninth in what could be his last go as a General

CASPER — If Saturday marked Chance Ames’ final go as a college rodeo athlete, he got just about everything he wanted out of it. The Sheridan College standout rode in the short round of bareback, finished in the top 10 for the second consecutive year and soaked up the love the partisan crowd showed inside the Casper Events Center.

“I just tried letting it all hang out,” Ames said. “… Just to be a loose canon, and leave it all out there.”

Ames got atop Bunny Girl Saturday in the short round and registered a 74-point ride to finish ninth in the country. After dismounting, with the help from one of the pickup men, Ames let his emotions pour out as the Big Piney native was serenaded with some homeland love.

“It’s definitely awesome being on our home turf and being able to represent the state of Wyoming,” Ames said.

Ames finished the CNFR with a total score of 295 after rides of 77, 76, 68 and 74. Ames placed seventh at last year’s CNFR as a freshman, scoring 286.5 points.

The 2018 Central Rocky Mountain Region champion barely had any time to rest or think about what the future holds as he traveled to Grover, Colorado, for the start of his summer rodeo endeavors as soon as the CNFR ended. Following the trip to Colorado, Ames has competitions in Utah, Idaho and Thermopolis to finish out his week.

The Sheridan College sophomore, who could return to the Generals in the fall, admitted that he may forgo his amateur career and turn professional full time depending on how the summer plays out. If he’s struggling out on the circuit, Ames would like to return to Sheridan for one final run at a national championship.

“[Sheridan College] has kind of like been a second home,” Ames said. “My coach (Mark Gilkerson), he’s helped me out a ton. He’s really helped me get started and just grow up a lot.”

Tarleton State’s Tyler Berghuis won bareback with an 81.5-point ride Saturday — his third 80-point ride and only the fourth 80-point ride at the 2018 CNFR.

“This whole trip has been so worth it,” Berghuis said. “I’m just excited for the experience I had. It’s so awesome.”

The experience for team ropers Kellen Johnson (Gillette College) and Trey Yates (Casper College) will stand as one they won’t soon forget. The duo entered the short round in the middle of the pack before immobilizing their steer in a swift 5.2 seconds. That time, coupled with half of the field failing to record a score — including the leaders from Central Arizona College — vaulted the pair of Central Rocky Mountain Region cowboys to the top of the standings.

Johnson and Yates quickly mounted up and rode around the arena, waving their hats and yelling out in celebration in front of a standing ovation.

“We were just so excited, and we showed our emotions,” Johnson said. “This was our goal. We won the region. We were No. 1 in the nation, and tonight worked out. I’m so happy.”

Johnson and Yates finished with 190 total points.

Jake Finlay of Oklahoma Panhandle State won saddle bronc with 300 total points; Cuesta College’s Will Centoni claimed the crown in bull riding with 250 total points; Ty Harris of Cisco College won tie down roping with 345 total points; East Mississippi Community College product Tristan Martin won steer wrestling with 260 total points; Kynzie McNeill, of Texas Tech, raced to a championship in barrel racing with 320 total points; and McNeese State’s Mia Manzanares won breakaway roping and goat trying with final tallies of 160 and 320 points, respectively.

Sheridan College sent five other cowboys — Lane Schuelke (saddle bronc), Cole Reiner (bareback), K’s Thomson (bull riding), Tyrell Ward (bull riding) and Cody Henderson (tie down roping) — to the CNFR, but none made it to the short round.

The back-to-back Central Rocky Mountain Region champion Generals finished the season ranked No. 22 according to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.