WWA to host hike

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association will host a wildflower hike Saturday at 8 a.m.

Enjoy stunning wildflowers with Dr. Ami Erickson, Sheridan College biology instructor, and Heidi Davidson, WWA organizer, as they lead participants on a hike below alpine peaks in meadows filled with yellows, pinks and blues.

Along the Tie Hack Trail, participants may even have the opportunity to view migrating elk herds moving up the mountain during the hike, and they will enjoy a sweet treat at the culmination before departing the YMCA of the Bighorns Camp Roberts’ TR107 trailhead.

For more information, contact the WWA at (307) 672-2751 or see www.wildwyo.org.