Ames earns special recognition at CNFR

SHERIDAN — In the midst of riding bareback horses at the highest level of collegiate rodeo, Sheridan College’s Chance Ames received the Walt Garrison Award. The award — which comes with a $2,500 scholarship — is given to a cowboy or cowgirl who embodies loyalty, honesty, integrity, commitment and perseverance.

Ames’ recognition gave the Generals something to cheer about prior to the start of day four Wednesday at the College National Finals Rodeo down in Casper.

SC’s Cole Reiner gave Sheridan something to cheer about on the arena floor as he registered a 65-point ride to tie for eighth in the third go of bareback. Teammates Lane Schuelke and Cody Henderson failed to log a score in the saddle bronc and tie down roping, respectively.

The CNFR continues Thursday and will run through the weekend.