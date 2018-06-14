SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 12:34 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Burton Street, 6:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, West Whitney Way, 1:28 a.m.

• Medical, Joe Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Trauma, Fox Road, 10:02 a.m.

• Medical, Hilltop Lane, 12:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Trauma, Kittering Road, 4:14 p.m.

• Trauma, Custer Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 10:58 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, Smith Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:03 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 4:56 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 5:29 a.m.

• Trauma, Huntington Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Medical, Burton Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 7 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Public intoxication, Avoca Place, 12:05 a.m.

• Shots, Laclede Street, 1:04 a.m.

• Dog at large, Stadium Drive, 7:44 a.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Missing person, North Main Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Place, 10:05 a.m.

• Fight, Big Horn Avenue, 10:10 a.m.

• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Loud music, Kentucky Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Weed violation, Omarr Avenue, 11:41 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 12:05 p.m.

• Lost property, East Loucks Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Accident, First Avenue West, 12:34 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 12:50 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Third Avenue East, 2:35 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report,

Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Found property, Avoca Place, 4:14 p.m.

• Weed violation, Grove Drive, 4:23 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Park Street, 5:23 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Cat trap, Fourth Avenue East, 7:09 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sixth Avenue East, 7:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Seventh Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Open door, South Brooks Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Gould Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 a.m.

• Family dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 10:36 a.m.

• Trespass progress, railroad, 12:53 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Highway 335, 4:42 p.m.

• Damaged property, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 6:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Welch Ranch Recreation Center, 7:59 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Decker Road, Highway 338, 8:02 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 8:17 p.m.

• Dog violation, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:25 p.m.

• Animal incident, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 10:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Box Cross Road, 10:51 p.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan area, 11:14 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Adrian U. Brokenrope, 32, Lodge Grass, Montana, warrant aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary x2, felon in possession of firearm, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jamie R. Janikula, 32, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua Charlesworth, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3