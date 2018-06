BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society and The Brinton Museum will offer a guided bird walk on the museum grounds Saturday.

Organizers said breeding is in full swing and several nest boxes on site will be monitored.

Those planning to attend should meet in The Brinton parking lot at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Barb McNab at (307) 672-3173, email bighornaudubon@gmail.com or see www.thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.