Enjoy 20% off for Father’s Day

Need a last-minute present for Dad? This Father’s Day, skip the usual tie and give the gift of community connection: The Sheridan Press! From the latest news from city hall to local sports results to upcoming events, our pages have informed and engaged Sheridan County since 1887.

And for a limited time, we are offering 20% off subscriptions to The Sheridan Press!* Simply enter promo code FATHERS20 at checkout.

Subscribe now!

*Applies only to six-month and 12-month subscriptions. Does not apply to renewals. Offer is valid from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 14, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 17. Happy Father’s Day!