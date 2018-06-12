FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Enjoy 20% off for Father’s Day

Home|Other Downloads|Enjoy 20% off for Father’s Day

Need a last-minute present for Dad? This Father’s Day, skip the usual tie and give the gift of community connection: The Sheridan Press! From the latest news from city hall to local sports results to upcoming events, our pages have informed and engaged Sheridan County since 1887.

And for a limited time, we are offering 20% off subscriptions to The Sheridan Press!* Simply enter promo code FATHERS20 at checkout.

Subscribe now!

*Applies only to six-month and 12-month subscriptions. Does not apply to renewals. Offer is valid from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 14, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 17. Happy Father’s Day!

By |June 12th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS