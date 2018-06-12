Council considers Lincoln Drive subdivision, Loucks Street change order

SHERIDAN — City council considered a resolution during a study session Monday that would allow a minor subdivision to a plot on Lincoln Drive, which some neighbors oppose.

The resolution would allow the landowner to subdivide a .39-acre lot in the Shining Mountain Subdivision into three smaller lots, which could be used to build three single-family homes.

Community development director Brian Craig said city staff is recommending council approve the resolution, and the city planning commission unanimously recommended approval during its May meeting. Six neighbors submitted a letter objecting to the resolution in late May, however, after the planning commission’s meeting.

The letter argued the smaller lots would be less marketable and change the character of the existing subdivision.

Council will hold a public hearing on the resolution before voting on it at its meeting next week.

Other business:

• Council approved the second reading of a request from EMIT Technologies to rezone the old Kmart property to allow for light manufacturing during a special meeting held before the study session. Craig said there were no changes to the rezone since council approved the first reading during its meeting last week.

• Assistant city engineer Joe Schoen told council staff is recomending a change order to the Loucks Street reconstruction project that would authorize the complete reconstruction of Badger Street between West Loucks Street and the entrance to Kendrick Park. Schoen said the asphalt on Badger Street, and the water and sewer mains underneath it, are in poor condition and need to be replaced. He estimated the change order would add $400,000 to the reconstruction project, bringing the total to $3,271,025.

Schoen added that the change order would also include a right-turn lane coming out of Kendrick Park and on to Loucks Street and would widen Badger Street to allow for additional parallel parking in the neighborhood.

• Utilities director Dan Roberts briefed council on two pre-annexation agreements that allow two properties outside city limits to connect to the city’s water system. The first property is owned by Croell Redi-Mix, Inc. and located on Industrial Lane, south of East Fifth Street and east of East Ridge Road. The second property is owned by William Shoestan and located at 1707 Kroe Lane.

• Roberts said staff is also recommending council approve an agreement with Trihydro Corporation for consulting services to perform landfill environmental monitoring for $118,773 a year. Roberts said the city currently pays about $175,000 a year for these services.

• Staff recommend council approve final acceptance of infrastructure for the Morrison Ranch planned unit development and the Poplar Grove IV subdivision; council is expected to vote on the acceptances at its July 2 meeting.

• Council considered a resolution that would allow the Holy Name Catholic Church to build a 10-square-foot electronic sign on its property. The sign would display static messages and be built across from church property.