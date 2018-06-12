FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:46 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Medical, I-90 West, mile marker 16, 9:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Medical, Bender Lane, 3:34 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:32 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 7:35 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, Heald Street, 6:32 a.m.

• Trespass progress, First Street, 7:31 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 7:32 a.m.

• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Forgery, East Fourth Street, 9:26 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Fraud, Omarr Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 11:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Burglary process, Parker Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Lost property, Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Battery, Big Horn Avenue, 1:16 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Mydland Road, 4:08 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:38 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Townhouse Plaza, 5:48 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Cat violation, Park Street, 9:40 p.m.

• Found property, Kendrick Park, 10:31 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 10:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, I-90, exit 16 West, Ranchester, 9:14 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 4:18 p.m.

• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Sherri View Drive, 6:22 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Niki Lea Reid, 29, Casper, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Charles Kevin Graner, 64, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

By |June 12th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS