SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:46 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Medical, I-90 West, mile marker 16, 9:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Medical, Bender Lane, 3:34 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:32 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 7:35 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, Heald Street, 6:32 a.m.

• Trespass progress, First Street, 7:31 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 7:32 a.m.

• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Forgery, East Fourth Street, 9:26 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Fraud, Omarr Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 11:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Burglary process, Parker Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Lost property, Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Battery, Big Horn Avenue, 1:16 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Mydland Road, 4:08 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:38 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Townhouse Plaza, 5:48 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Cat violation, Park Street, 9:40 p.m.

• Found property, Kendrick Park, 10:31 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 10:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, I-90, exit 16 West, Ranchester, 9:14 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 4:18 p.m.

• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Sherri View Drive, 6:22 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Niki Lea Reid, 29, Casper, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Charles Kevin Graner, 64, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 3