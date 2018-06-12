Businesses invited to show rodeo spirit

SHERIDAN — All Sheridan County businesses are invited to show their rodeo spirit by participating in the 2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Window Decorating Contest, coordinated by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

The theme for this year’s rodeo, set for July 9-15, is “Hats Off to Sheridan’s First Responders.” Judging will be based on how well the participant’s window expresses the theme. Judges include a representative from the Chamber and a representative from the rodeo. The grand prize winner will receive four rodeo tickets for Thursday night’s events, WYO Rodeo Whisky, two rodeo glasses, two rodeo cups, a WYO Rodeo flask, $100 Chamber Bucks and the business announced as the winner at the rodeo. The runner-up will win two rodeo tickets for Thursday night’s events, WYO Rodeo wine, $50 Chamber Bucks and the business announced as the runner-up at the rodeo.

The contest is free to enter, and businesses wanting to participate must sign up with the Chamber by June 29 at (307) 672-2485 or info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Windows must be decorated by July 6, and winners will be announced July 10.