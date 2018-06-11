Sheridan Softball Association hosts third annual tournament

SHERIDAN — Nearly 300 competitors took part in the third annual Sheridan Softball Association coed and men’s tournaments Saturday and Sunday.

Twenty teams — eight men’s and 12 coed — from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and California participated this year, more than in the first two years combined. The Billings Indians won the men’s contest, while Sheridan Econ-O-Wash — one of three local teams — took home first place in the coed bracket.

Every team played four games Saturday and at least one game Sunday. After paying for vendor permits, lighting and umpires, the money earned from the tournament went toward the Doubleday Sports Complex.

A home run derby took place Saturday evening, with each contestant getting 10 swings. Five women and 12 men competed. The women’s champion hit three home runs, while the men’s winner knocked seven over the fence. A 50/50 raffle was split evenly between the male and female champion and they both received $75.

Sheridan Softball Association Vice President Justin Chase said social media helped expand the tournament’s popularity this year. Chase said the association had to limit the field this year to 20, even though there was more interest. The softball association plans to include more teams next year and let the tournament grow through social media and word of mouth.

“The amount of people that come into these tournaments once they become successful is just amazing,” Chase said. “I’m a believer in the fact that if we can build this and get people coming into town — not only for adult, but for youth — it’s great for our community.”

The nonprofit softball association began about three years ago as a way to raise money for Doubleday and to help represent softball players in the Sheridan Recreation District. The SSA hears player comments, questions and concerns and talks with the rec district when rule changes occur.

The SSA only hosts one softball tournament each year. SSA President Derek Gilbert said the plan is to host it the same weekend next year and the years going forward to make it a regional staple.

“Through time, the association will continue to focus on trying to make better fields, make better tournaments and make better events for people,” Gilbert said. “We’re just trying to grow softball in Sheridan.”

The softball association donated $10,000 to Doubleday after each of the first two years — mainly from player fees — but only netted an additional $300 for last year’s tournament. Gilbert anticipates significantly more money this year because of the increase in teams, which each paid a $200 entry fee.

Chase believes the association’s existence is vital to the long-term future of softball in Sheridan because Sheridan College will eventually take sole ownership of the three fields at its complex.

“At some point, we’re going to lose these fields at the college and we’re not going to have a place to play,” Chase said.

Softball remains a popular summer activity in Sheridan County, with about 15 men’s teams and 18 coed teams playing through the Sheridan Recreation District.

“There are a lot of communities where softball is kind of dying out,” Gilbert said. “Sheridan is actually still pretty vibrant … [Softball] really affects almost everybody at some point in their lives.”

The tournament significantly grew this year and, though it meant a little more work for the organizers, helped raise funds for the eventual completion of a new sports complex.