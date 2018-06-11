FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SCSD3 announces honor rolls for 7-12 grade

CLEARMONT — Officials at Arvada-Clearmont School announced the fourth-quarter honor rolls recently. Students on the Honor Roll earned a GPA of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.5-4.0.

The following students earned spots on the lists.

Honor Roll

Eighth grade — Mya Simondi

Ninth grade — Kerri Malli and Torrey Veach

11th grade — Jonas Hansen, Kristin Klaahsen, John Malli

12th grade — Riley Malli

Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel George

Eighth grade — Timber Buhr, Tamica Smith

Ninth grade — Sydney Haynes, Krista Malli, Charlynn Mercer

10th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor

11th grade — Cassidy McBride, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith

12th grade — Shaylee Adamson, Clayton Auzqui, Derick Buhr, Koral Daniello, Darion Hawbaker, Galen Kretschman, Shaye Neil

