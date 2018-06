SHERIDAN — Local artist Ann Arndt is offering mini workshops on weaving each Thursday in June at Expressions Art Gallery & Framing, LLC.

Arndt can show those who stop by the gallery between 2-4 p.m. Thursdays in June how to make their own loom. If you’re already a weaver, you can discuss techniques and challenges.

For additional information, contact the gallery at (307) 673-2878.

The gallery is located at 645 Broadway St.