Pizza for a Purpose to benefit local fire department

SHERIDAN — Pizza for a Purpose at Powder River Pizza and Pub will benefit the Goose Valley Fire Department this month.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 110 percent of profits from sales will be donated to the volunteer fire department to help with expenses.

Goose Valley Fire Department serves the area surrounding the city of Sheridan, responding to medical, fire and other emergencies. Fire department volunteers will be at the restaurant in the evening hours to meet and greet supporters and answer questions.

In addition, at the event in the evening, raffle tickets will be sold for a variety of prizes including free car washes, a one-month membership to Bighorn Summit, a punch pass for Cloud Peak Crossfit, movie tickets and more. Whether you eat in the restaurant at 803 N. Main St. or call (307) 655-8040 for take-out or delivery, all sales will contribute to the cause. Powder River Pizza and Pub is located at 803 N. Main St.