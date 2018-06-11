Wyoming Arts Council issues call for art

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council announced that a new call for entry for public art at Sheridan College is now open.

Sheridan College is currently building a new Technical Education Center. Through the state of Wyoming’s Art in Public Buildings program, the college is seeking artwork for both the interior and the exterior of the building. A request for qualifications is open to artists with a deadline of July 13.

This is a regional RFQ open to artists from North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, and Idaho. Wyoming artists will be given preference.

The call is available on callforentry.org. Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information are available on the website and on the Wyoming Arts Council website — wyomingartscouncil.org. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline listed. There is a committee for the project tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists and making the final artwork selection. Wyoming artists are encouraged to apply.

The selection committee is interested in themes and subject matter that reflect the programs housed in the building and the overall industrial approach to the architecture and design finishes. For more information, contact Rachel Clifton at rachel.clifton@wyo.gov or (307) 777-5305.