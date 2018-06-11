FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:40 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 900 block Absaraka Street, 4:02 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Medical call, 3000 block Highway 87, 2:19 p.m.

• Activated smoke alarm, Sherry View Drive, 4:34 p.m.

• Medical call, 3000 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:39 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Alger Avenue, 12 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Cat violation, Val Vista Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Weed violation, Grove Drive, 9:59 a.m.

• Animal incident, Stonegate Drive, 10:22 a.m.

• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Wyoming Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Taylor Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Carlin Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Highland Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 4:29 p.m.

• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 4:43 p.m.

• Animal incident, Michael Drive, 6:26 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:35 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Probation violation, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Place, 8:28 p.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 10:06 p.m.

• Alarm burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:33 a.m.

• Alarm burglar, South Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:39 a.m.

• Various use permit, Riverside Street, 6:30 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 a.m.

• Animal found, North Heights Drive, 8:48 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Animal incident, Yellowtail Drive, 11:25 a.m.

• Accident, Kendrick Park, 11:36 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Drug other, Sheridan area, 12:58 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Fraud, East Brundage Lane, 2:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Jefferson Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highland Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Broadway Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Cat violation, North Main Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Brooks Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 6:40 p.m.

• Animal found, Werco Avenue, 8:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Gladstone Street, 8:35 p.m.

• Mental subject, Long Drive, 9:51 p.m.

• Missing person, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

Sunday

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:29 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:38 a.m.

• Prowler, Parker Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:56 a.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 2:08 a.m.

• Burglary progress, North Main Street, 2:34 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Huntington Street, 6:58 a.m.

• Drug activity, Fifth Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Kilbourne Street, 8:43 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Mountain View, 10:04 a.m.

• Mental subject, West Brundage Lane, 10:39 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 12:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Spaulding Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dow Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Clarendon Avenue, 6;06 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Mydland Road, 6:59 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.

• Reckless driver, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 11:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Warrant service, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:45 a.m.

• Hit and run, Industrial Lane, 3:18 p.m.

• Records only, North Piney Road, 4:02 p.m.

• Domestic, West 15th Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Warrant service, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:48 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:52 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 8:29 p.m.

• Simple assault, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 9:26 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 1:06 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Maverick Lane, 8:41 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Keystone Road, mile marker 4, Ranchester, 8:55 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Red Grade Road, one mile east of 14 West, Story, 9:30 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 West, mile marker 66, Dayton, 8:12 p.m.

• Accident, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 3:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Decker Road, 3:25 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, I-90 westbound, mile marker 29, 6:30 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 66, Dayton, 8:12 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 25, 8:30 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 9:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Halbert Street and Gillette Street, Ranchester, 10:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle State Highway 335, mile marker 9.5, 11:44 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:37 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 10:44 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 1:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 4:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 1, 7:23 p.m.

• Property destruction, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 8:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, mile marker 9, 10:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Justin Cleo Moreland, 36, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sierra Dawn Wegner, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Duane Wagner, 27, Sheridan, FTP warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Jerald Ray Edwards, 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• David Todd Janis, 27, Manderson, South Dakota, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Raymond Vern Calvert, 37, Buffalo, property destruction and deface, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Patrick Reno Russell, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6

Number of releases for the weekend: 7

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 58

