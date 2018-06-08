FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Sports briefs

Powder Horn set to host golf tourney

SHERIDAN — The Powder Horn will host the Children’s Center Classic golf tournament June 15-16.

The first day of the tournament will encompass a practice round, dinner and an oral auction. The second day will involve tournament play with two-man teams playing best ball. Boxed lunches, a derby (for the flight winners) and awards will be presented, as well.

The cost is $200 per person and only $150 for members. There are also sponsorship opportunities, which include one team-entry comp, anywhere from $150-$1,000.

For more information or for sponsorship details contact (307) 673-4800, extension 317.

 

Troopers drop doubleheader at Rapid City

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers fell to 10-13 on the season after losing a doubleheader at Rapid City Friday.

The Troopers got trounced in the first game, losing 10-0 in five innings. The team had a better showing in game two, but ultimately lost 9-7.

Sheridan will host Laurel for a doubleheader Sunday scheduled for 1 and 3:30 p.m.

 

