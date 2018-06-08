Education committee discusses school safety and finance

SHERIDAN — Uncertainty has loomed over Wyoming public education in recent years. No one quite knew how much funding would be cut, and concerns exist about how to address technology and school safety.

The Joint Interim Education Committee met Wednesday and Thursday in Lander to receive information and discuss its priorities, which will begin the process of clearing up some of that uncertainty. It was the first time the committee had officially met since the legislative budget session in March.

The committee didn’t take any legislative action, but the meeting set the tone for the interim months. The September and November meetings will focus on bill proposals in preparation for next February’s legislative session.

School finance

School finance is the committee’s first interim priority, while school safety and security are next.

For education funding, the committee received information about potential changes to the current block grant model, which will be altered beginning July 1 by House Bill 140. The bill was approved in March by the Legislature and cuts K-12 education funding by about $27 million over the next two years. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, is a member of the education committee and co-sponsored the bill.

School safety and security

School safety was a significant discussion topic, as school districts presented possible solutions to prevent and properly respond to school shootings. There have been 30 school shootings in the United States in 2018 resulting in 40 deaths.

Some of the school district options include training through the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate program (which all three Sheridan County school districts follow); having a locked classroom kit with non-lethal objects in them like bear spray and Tasers; more focus on mental health and counseling for students; and arming school staff.

Park County School District 6 in Cody presented information about surveys it sent out to get input about guns and schools. Kinner said the district sent out 2,400 surveys to parents and received 1,100 responses. Seventy-five percent of parents who responded said they were in favor of arming school staff. A similar survey was sent to 350 school employees, 40 percent of whom were in favor, 40 percent were against and 20 percent were unsure.

Kinner enjoyed the discussion about the complex topic.

“There’s no single silver bullet to address this,” Kinner said. “The thing that was very interesting to me was to see the proactive ways in which the districts around the state are trying to address this. I believe that over time, we will come up with lists of best practices, based on what some districts are doing. Then I’m excited about sharing those best practices with other districts.”

Along those lines, Kinner said the education committee might receive ALICE training from a nationally-certified instructor from Natrona County at the beginning of its September meetings.

The committee reviewed numbers from Safe2Tell, a program that allows people to anonymously call a number and report trouble signs in schools. The reports are then submitted to local law enforcement, which — based on the severity of the report — works with schools to investigate the tips.

From Oct. 26, 2016, to May 15, 2018, Safe2Tell received 1,324 tips for 1,197 incidents in Wyoming.

“That was a little bit of a shock for me to see, but good also to see that when [people] are hearing about different things, they’re not afraid to call Safe2Tell,” Kinner said.

The report also showed that 17 percent (225 total) of the tips received involved a suicide threat and that Fridays at 9 p.m. is the most frequent time a suicide threat tip is received. Furthermore, 2 percent (33 total) of the tips received were concerning planned school attacks, three of which are still under investigation.

Other topics

The committee also heard reports from the state on “achievable efficiencies” regarding special education and transportation and also heard concerns from educators about the two topics.

The special education cap particularly concerns local school administrators. The cap limits special education reimbursement funding for school districts in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to not exceed reimbursements for 2018-19. If costs exceed the 2018-19 amount, school districts have to pay for them using their general education fund.

“The whole purpose with this limit is to control costs to the detriment of our kids,” SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith told The Sheridan Press in March.

The committee also asked for a bill draft on a national teaching certification program and will look at the proposal in September.

In the midst of changes regarding funding and school safety, the education committee is on its way to shaping the path for the next two years of public schools. The next interim education committee meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27-28 in Casper.