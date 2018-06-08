Crowded local commissioner race largest in recent years

SHERIDAN —This year’s county commissioners race will have the largest field in recent memory.

Eleven candidates have filed for three county commissioners’ seats this election cycle. Commissioners Steve Maier and Bob Rolston have announced they will retire, meaning Sheridan County will have a new group of commissioners for the first time in 12 years.

Commissioner Terry Cram’s term is also up this year, but he has announced he will run for re-election.

County administrative director Renee Obermueller said this year’s crowded field for the County Commission is likely the result of popular commissioners retiring.

“The five commissioners that we have right now are very well respected in the community and as long as they were interested and continued to run, I think people probably just decided not to put their name in the hat simply because the opportunity wouldn’t be as great to be elected,” Obermueller said.

Over the last three election cycles the fields of candidates have shrunk considerably. Maier and Rolston first ran for the commission in 2006; that year there were two open seats on a three-seat commission, and nine candidates filed. In 2008, which was when the commission expanded to five seats, seven candidates filed. In 2010, eight candidates filed for three open seats. In 2012, three candidates filed to run for two open seats; only one candidate challenged the incumbents. In 2014, four candidates filed for three open seats; again, only one candidate challenged the incumbents. And in 2016, four candidates filed for two open seats, with two challengers to incumbents.

Maier said he agreed that the lack of competition in recent elections was a sign of community approval.

“I’d like to think that there’s been a general satisfaction with the commission,” Maier said. “We hear that from people; obviously not everybody is happy, but in general people have been satisfied with what we’ve done and how we’ve done it… When people get upset about things, then they tend to run.”

Rolston said that he’s had candidates tell him directly they stayed out of past elections because of the popularity of the commissioners.

“This year, I’ve talked to two or three of [the candidates], and they said they’ve wanted to run before, but they liked the job that we were doing,” Rolston said.

Rolston added that one benefit of the larger field this cycle will be more competitive candidate forums, which he said have suffered as a result of the smaller fields.

In terms of what he would like to see from the next commission, Rolston said managing the county’s finances responsibly will always be the commission’s chief concern.

Both Maier and Rolston pointed to the creation of the county’s comprehensive plan as one of the most significant achievements of their tenure as county commissioners. Maier said working with and understanding the comprehensive plan would be crucial for the next commissioners.

“One of the things I feel really good about is that I asked that in the budget going forward there is money to do an update (to the comprehensive plan),” Maier said. “That was the first thing we did when Bob and I came on, and it was the best thing we could have done.”

Maier explained that writing the county’s comprehensive plan required the commissioners to visit the communities throughout the county and talk with their constituents about what they value in the county.

“That’s the most significant thing we do; it’s more than land use, it’s planning for the future of our communities and implementing it with the tools we have, which tend to be land use,” Maier said.

The budget item, which is part of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, appropriates funds to update the county’s comprehensive plan which Maier said won’t be as comprehensive as the writing of the plan, but it will be an opportunity for the new commissioners to talk to Sheridan County residents and gauge whether their priorities have changed since the plan was written 10 years ago.

Maier added that while the commissioners are influential in the county, they have limited authority. He said the comprehensive plan revisions would be a way for the commissioners to figure out how they can use their influence to help Sheridan County achieve its goals.

Obermueller also pointed to managing the county’s finances as an important issue for the next group of commissioners, but she also said she believes the availability of affordable housing will be an important issue as the county continues to grow and prioritize economic development.

“I’m fearful that we’re going to do a really good job on recruiting and then we’re not going to have any place for these folks to live,” Obermueller said. “I don’t know that anyone has the right solution right now, but I think supporting development in a realm that is best for the middle class is what we need to be concentrating on.”

The candidates that have filed to run for Sheridan County commissioner are: Allan Kinnison, Nick Siddle, Chris Schock, Antonio Pickering, Christi Haswell, Carl Clements, Jay McGinnis, Terry Cram, Dennis Heizer, Dennis Fox and Jason Szewc. All of the candidates, except for McGinnis, filed to run as Republicans. Sheridan County will hold primary elections on Aug. 21 and the top three vote getters in each party will move on to the general election. The general election will be held on Nov. 6.