Szewc announces run for county commissioner

SHERIDAN — Jason Szewc announced his candidacy for county commissioner Friday; Szewc officially filed as a Republican candidate June 1.

“I’m running for county commissioner because I’m a strong advocate for the community,” Szewc said. “I’ve been immersed in the Sheridan community for 13 years and look forward to the opportunity to do more.”

Szewc has 10 years of public service experience between serving on the Design and Review Board and the City Planning Commission. He said this background has prepared him to serve on the county commission.

“In the face of declining budgets, I’ve shown I can do a lot with little money by pulling people together, building partnerships, and enhancing collaboration efforts,” Szewc said.

Szewc is one of 11 candidates running for three open county commissioners’ seats. Current commissioners Steve Maier and Bob Rolston have announced the will retire at the end of their current term and comissioner Terry Cram has announced he will seek re-election. The candidates, in addition to Szewc and Cram are:

Allan Kinnison, Nick Siddle, Chris Schock, Antonio Pickering, Christi Haswell, Carl Clements, Jay McGinnis, Dennis Heizer and Dennis Fox.