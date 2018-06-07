12-year-old boy to run 52-mile ultramarathon

SHERIDAN — Noah Maneval has Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run blood pumping through his veins. His mother and race director, Michelle Maneval, and his grandmother and course director, Karen Powers, have been involved with the race since its inception 26 years ago.

Noah Maneval started his dream of completing the Bighorn’s 100-mile run as a young child when he saw the racers running through the finish line in Scott Bicentennial Park.

“I would be playing with my friends, standing underneath the finish stand and I’d see 100-milers running through with these big, dirty, strong legs with their veins out, all muscly,” Maneval said. “I was thinking to myself, ‘Oh man, I gotta do this someday.’”

Ever since, Maneval has been working his way up to the ultimate goal completing the 100-mile race.

“I started running around to the top of this little hill and getting mud puddles and rubbing it all over my legs and making myself look cool,” Maneval said.

Maneval remembers worrying about his dog, Rusty, on his first run with his grandmother in Tongue River Canyon near Dayton. Since then, Maneval’s dogs and grandmother have been his trusty running partners. Powers and her “geriatric” running buddies added Maneval to the mix to keep them young and motivated.

“People might say that parents are too pushy with their kids,” Powers said. “It’s the other way around with him.”

Powers no longer runs the Bighorn trail run because she and her grandson put in miles the week before to mark the trail. Powers also heads up trail maintenance and will be putting in extra hours to restore a washed-out bridge on Wagon Box Creek before the big day.

Maneval’s mother does not allow him to run alone on the trails, so Powers serves as not only a consistent running partner but also a supportive family member.

Maneval started his running career at 7 years old with the Bighorn Sky 15K race, now run by the Antelope Butte Foundation.

He quickly moved to ultra marathons and by the age of 12 had completed the Lean Horse 50K, Whiskey Basin 35K and the Bighorn trail run’s 18- and 32-mile races. This year, he intends to complete the 52-mile race. He will be one of 22 other racers under 16 years of age running in the trail run.

Because his trail running is limited to when Powers can go with him, Maneval recreates aspects of the race in his backyard to help mentally prepare. Michelle Maneval often comes home to flags set up in the grass or a mock aid station gracing the porch.

“He’s not the kid inside playing video games,” Michelle Maneval said. “He’s the kid outside imagining that he’s running the 100-miler all the time.”

Maneval expects to accomplish his next running goal with the 52-mile race next weekend. And then the 100-miler, a race that’s been pumping through his veins since birth.