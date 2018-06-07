Picnic on the Pathways set for June 13

SHERIDAN — Get the whole family outside to enjoy Sheridan’s parks and pathways and learn more about how solar energy works at the annual Picnic on the Pathway set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 13 at Washington Park on Coffeen Avenue.

This yearly UNPLUG event encourages Sheridan residents to experience the benefits of pathways throughout the community, and this year Powder River Basin Resource Council is partnering with the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids to bring solar demonstrations and education to the event.

The event will feature several solar installers who are bringing a variety of solar applications to demonstrate as well as some hands-on elements for children. In addition, Cynthia Wright, an electrical engineer with Rocky Mountain Power, will participate.

“I want to inspire the next generation of engineers,” she said.

One of the event’s goals is to be zero-waste, so participants are encouraged to walk, bike or even run along the pathway to Washington Park. Jimmy John’s will provide sandwiches; chips and drinks will also be available, and all food will be free of charge. Additionally, compostable cups and recyclable packaging will be used. The picnic is “drop-in,” meaning participants can stop by any time between 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information on the Picnic on the Pathway, contact SCLT at (307) 673-4702, PRBRC at (307) 672-5809 or Science Kids at (307) 763-0976.