SHERIDAN — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Sheridan community is invited to participate in the walk locally set for June 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park. Locally, organizers hope to raise at least $5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information or to register for the event, see http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/WY-Wyoming?fr_id=11655&pg=entry.