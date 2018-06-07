Pharr to offer children’s program in Ranchester

RANCHESTER — Tongue River Branch Library and Tongue River Valley Community Center will sponsor a children’s program with endurance athlete Jennifer Pharr Davis June 13 at Tongue River Library at 3 p.m.

Pharr uses fairytales, real-life stories and gear demonstrations to engage children and relay practical outdoor skills.

Pharr is a hiker, author, adventure speaker and 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. She has covered more than 12,000 miles of long distance trails on six different continents and has hiked with her husband and 2-year-old daughter in all 50 states.

Pharr has written five books and written articles for Blue Ridge Outdoors and Trail Runner magazines and has contributed to articles in Backpacker, Men’s Journal and National Geographic Adventure.

The Tongue River Branch Library is located at 145 Coffeen St. in Ranchester.