Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids receives $10,000 grant from WCF

SHERIDAN — Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids announced it has received a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation for the 2018-19 school year.

“We are very appreciative of the Wyoming Community Foundation, specifically the Sheridan-Johnson local board for their generous support of Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids,” said co-directors Janet Berry and Sherrie Hotchkiss.

Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids is a program offered in Sheridan County School District 2 elementary schools.

The program was designed to combat the rising rates for obesity and other chronic illnesses in children.

Many conditions can be related to frequent snacking and poor food choices.

Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids focuses on healthy eating habits to improve health and student learning. The program served 77 classrooms and 1,311 students in the 2017-18 school year. Participating classrooms agree to limit sweets and foods with empty calories in the classroom; in return, students are allowed to earn non-food rewards such as playground equipment, field trips and other activities.

This grant will allow the organization to reach more classrooms in the 2018-19 school year, Berry said.