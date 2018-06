SHERIDAN — Tom Balding Bits and Spurs will host an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The day will include food, drinks and tours along with music from Dave Munsick. Food and music will begin at 4 p.m.

Door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening.

Local artists participating will include Stacey Ellenwood Photography, Donley Rawhide, Hagel’s Cowboy Gear, Wayne Hape Leather, Wildcat Engraving and 307 Cinches.

Tom Balding Bits and Spurs is located at 655 Riverside St.