City finalizes mobile vending ordinances

SHERIDAN — City council approved mobile vending ordinances on the third and final reading Monday after accepting amendments made in response to concerns from community mobile vendors.

Council voted to table the third reading of the ordinance at its last meeting after several mobile vendors who operate in Sheridan objected to some of the regulations the ordinance would have created.

The amendments clarified the definition of a mobile vendor as: “any person that sells or offers for sale goods, products, services or food from a mobile vending unit within the city, excluding raw agricultural fruit, vegetables and grains sold by the individual(s) growing the product.”

Changes also clarified that a mobile vendor would be considered a caterer and therefore would not require a permit if it was invited to provide food to an event where attendees would not pay additional costs for food.

Additionally, the revisions struck a section that would have prevented mobile vendors from operating within 200 feet of a competing business and clarified that mobile vending permits can only be revoked by a court order; however, city staff can suspend a permit in response to a safety or fire hazard until the vendor addresses the issue.

Antonia Armenta-Miller, who co-owns the Bonafide Food Truck with her husband and spoke against sections of the ordinance at the last council meeting, said she was happy with the revisions and thanked council for listening to feedback from community vendors.

Other business:

• Council approved the old Highland Park school planned unit development master plan on its third and final reading. No changes have been made to the plan since the first reading.

• Council unanimously approved Capt. Gary Harnish as interim fire chief for the city. Council also approved a contract between the city and the local firefighters’ union for fiscal year 2019.

• Council approved the first reading of a rezone to the old Kmart property on North Main Street from B1 to B2 to allow for light manufacturing. EMIT Technologies purchased the property and plans to consolidate its manufacturing operations into the building.

• Public works director Lane Thompson presented council with warranty options for the planned Emergency Hillslide Stabilization Project and told council the city has been awarded $5 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding for the project. Thompson said the city could have the project warrantied for one, five or 10 years, but staff was recommending the city choose the five-year warranty, which would cost $90,000 and give the city the chance to renew the warranty for another five years before it ends.