HNCS awards scholarships to parish members

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic Church recently awarded nine Graduating Senior Scholarships to students who are members of the parish.

Eight of the students were from Sheridan High School and one was from Big Horn High School. These scholarships are in the amount of $800 and may be used at an institution of the recipient’s choice.

The recipients of the scholarships were: Tristan Choong, son of Doreen Choong; Aidan McCurry, son of Cheri and Kevin McCurry; Ryan Miller, son of Roger and Jill Miller; Kelly Moodry, daughter of Shannon and Sean Moodry; Garrett Perkins, son of Ann and Travis Perkins; Abraham Ross, son of Laurie and Scott Ross; Aeriana Roth, daughter of Bernadeane and Joseph Roth; Cassidy Schellinger, daughter of Cheryl and Jim Schellinger; and Katie Tomlinson, daughter of Mary Kay and Jeff Tomlinson.

Celebrating more than 20 years of providing scholarships to worthy youth, the Holy Name Catholic community has provided funds for more than 125 students to attend college. These funds are made available through the generous donations of parish members and organizations.

The graduating seniors must have offered ongoing, active service to the Holy Name Catholic community, have a strong faith and have been active in their school and community.