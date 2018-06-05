Josephson retires from WYARNG

SHERIDAN — Maj. Benjamin Josephson of Newcastle retired May 20, 2018, from the Wyoming Army National Guard with 22 years of military service.

His last assignment, which he held since August 2017, was with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 960th Brigade Support Battalion located in Sheridan, where he was assigned as the support operations officer.

Previous assignments included executive officer, A Company, 960th BSB, and Commander, B Company, 960th BSB, and state safety officer, Joint Force Headquarters.

Josephson began his military career in 1996 when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served on a deployment to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Katrina clean up and also overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Josephson’s future plans include enjoying the extra time afforded by his retirement, traveling and spending time as a family and pursuing his personal and professional goals.