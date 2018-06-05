Grant deadline approaching for WYCF

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation has announced that the deadline for submitting applications for grants is June 15. Any nonprofit focused on making positive changes in Wyoming communities should consider requesting funds before time runs out.

WYCF accepts a wide range of applications, and all applications will be accepted for review. Grant applications will be given priority if they clearly work toward fulfilling a community need.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a statewide nonprofit. WYCF holds funds to support nonprofit organizations that are working to make their community, and Wyoming, stronger. Each year the Wyoming Community Foundation distributes hundreds of grants. In 2017, grants totaled $6.3 million, impacting nearly every corner of the state.

For more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation and its current grant cycle, including instructions on submitting grant applications, see the Wyoming Community Foundation website at http://wycf.org/ or call the main office at (307) 721-8300.