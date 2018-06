SHERIDAN — Entries for the Young Riders Rodeo, set for June 16 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, are due Saturday.

The event will include a grand entry at 9:30 a.m. The rodeo will begin at 10 a.m.

Events will include barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying, adult/youth team roping, steer riding and more.

For more information, contact Judy Ferguson at (406) 757-2241 or judferguson@yahoo.com