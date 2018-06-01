BHHS teacher Brantz receives Arch Coal award

BIG HORN — Growing up in Sheridan, Colter Brantz set his sights on becoming the next Rick Reilly or Lester Bangs, writing about sports and culture with an authentic voice.

Eventually, the Big Horn High School English teacher realized he didn’t possess quite the ego or writing talent for that career.

Instead, he studied English, then English and American literature at the University of Wyoming before getting his teaching certificate.

Now, Brantz can’t see himself in any other capacity.

“I can’t imagine doing something different,” Brantz said. “I kind of stumbled into teaching because I wasn’t sure what else I could do with my expertise.”

Brantz’s decision has paid off for Sheridan County School District 1, as he received an Arch Coal Teacher Achievement Award May 24.

Arch Coal is a company that gives out annual teacher awards and student scholarships in Wyoming and West Virginia. Ten teachers from each state receive the recognition every year, which comes with a $3,500 prize. Brantz is the eighth Sheridan County winner and first since 2009. He plans to spend the money on a new sprinkler system.

Brantz was nominated by a student, parent and staff member and received the award in the school auditorium in front of all the students and teachers.

BHHS principal Ben Smith has worked with Brantz for the past three years and said Brantz excels at relating to kids and getting them interested in English, which isn’t always easy.

“He’s just top notch across the board,” Smith said. “Most kids don’t love English, but he makes that connection.”

Brantz has taught for the past five years at BHHS and had the same role at Tongue River High School for four years before that. Brantz also taught at a junior college in Albany County for a few years.

Brantz went a while without much outward recognition, which was fine with him, he has received some extra acclaim recently. Last year, he was named SCSD1 Teacher of the Year.

“I’d been a pretty anonymous teacher before that,” Brantz said. “Sometimes it’s just the luck of who recognized you.”

Brantz has mainly taught seniors and sophomores for the past few years, including concurrent enrollment classes for English and public speaking. His teaching style has evolved over time and is more student-centric.

“When you’re a young teacher, you get bogged down in your own worldview,” Brantz said. “You learn what kids need a lot more once you’ve done it. You see the gaps in what they produce (and) you recognize that those are the gaps in what you instructed them to produce … You have to figure out a way to distill your experience into something that they can put into practice for their own work.”

Brantz said he improved at facilitating student-led discussions, rather than lecturing. He usually talks for a few minutes at the start of class, then has students work on different activities for him to provide immediate feedback.

“If they’re actively producing something, they’re going to learn a lot faster than if I’m sitting and telling them how to do something,” Brantz said.

Brantz enjoys teaching staples like “The Great Gatsby” but also throws in slightly unusual material like the short stories of Flannery O’Connor and newer fiction.

“My favorite thing to do, really, is to teach literature and hopefully expand worldviews through different perspectives,” Brantz said.

He has a background in minority literature and incorporates those texts as well.

“I just think it’s important to have multiple voices for our kids to read, so it’s not all dead white men,” Brantz said.

Brantz credited his wife Alison Vold, a Spanish teacher and instructional facilitator at Sheridan High School, with helping his work flourish.

“She’s the person I go home to and talk about strategy,” Brantz said. “If I have a kid I’m having a hard time reaching, she’s the person I bounce things off of; she’s the one who gives me ideas for how to broaden the appeal of my classroom, and I think she deserves a lot of credit for my success as an educator.”

According to Brantz, the toughest part of the job is simultaneously engaging students who have disparate backgrounds and experiences.

It helps that Brantz coaches at Big Horn too, so students see him as a three-dimensional person and not only an authority figure. He is an assistant coach for football, coaches distance runners on the track team and oversees the BHHS Wyoming Academic Challenge team.

“Especially in an English classroom, where a lot of boys aren’t necessarily inclined to excel or even try to excel, to have a connection outside of the classroom really helps,” Brantz said. “In track I coach some of the girls too, and I think having a connection with kids so they know you as a human being and not just as their teacher makes them much more willing to do things they wouldn’t and enjoy academic things they wouldn’t normally undertake.”

After blending in as a teacher for several years, Brantz’s work earned the BHHS teacher plenty of praise.