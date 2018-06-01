SAWS-JPB orders fire-protection study

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board, in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service, has commissioned a study that will recommend measures the Forest Service can take to protect the Sheridan-area water supply in the event of a wildfire. SAWS project manager Dan Coughlin said the study is being funded by an award from the Wyoming Water Development Commission. Similar projects are already underway in Cheyenne and Buffalo. Bernie Bornong, the resource staff officer for the Bighorn National Forest office, said the projects fit with a recent shift in priorities in the Bighorn forest when it comes to fuel mitigation.

“Our emphasis has been more on the fuel reduction and municipal watershed protection recently as compared to just getting volume (of timber and potential fuel sources) out,” Bornong said. “And the volume comes out as a byproduct of the fuel reduction projects.”

That shift is the result of a report produced by Gov. Matt Mead’s Task Force on Forests, which recommended the Forest Service focus its fire-protection efforts in municipal watershed areas. Bornong said once the Sheridan study is complete, the Forest Service will review its recommendations and create a plan for implementing them.

Coughlin explained that watershed protection in the Sheridan area is particularly important because the city and county draw their water supplies from Goose Creek, which means a major fire could jeopardize the water supply for a large population.

Wildfires, Coughlin said, can limit the flow of water into intake areas and hurt water quality. A fire damages the forest’s soil and erode the forest floor, so the soil and the debris sitting on top if it — like twigs and leaves — can flow more easily into waterways. If enough debris and soil flows into the water, it could clog waterways.

“If that [blockage] reached the intake structure…it would be a very, very expensive and very difficult thing to clear,” Coughlin said.

And, because fires are chemical processes, they alter the makeup of the soil the water moves through. Those changes to the soil can result in changes to the pH levels of the water or introduce new chemicals into the water, which would require expensive treatments and, possibly, the installation of entirely new treatment facilities.

Coughlin said the study will identify parcels of land in the watershed areas that are more vulnerable to wildfires and recommend strategies to reduce the risks in each parcel. It will also look at strategies for fighting fires in certain areas, such as identifying rocky areas that are unlikely to burn to use as “anchor points.”

“It’s not a uniform thing over a large area; the treatments are specific to certain areas of the forest,” Coughlin said.

Treatments could mean thinning or removing underbrush from a parcel of land or clearing timber from the area, though Coughlin said it was too early to speculate which steps the study will recommend.

Though the study and the implementation of the protections are primarily being handled at a federal level, Coughlin said community involvement will be important.

“This may be an area that’s managed by the Forest Service, but it’s Sheridan’s backyard,” Coughlin said. “It’s where we recreate; it’s where we get our water. So hopefully Sheridan can take some ownership [of the project] and understand what we’re trying to do from the beginning.”

Coughlin said the watershed protection project in Buffalo is expected to take about 10 years and estimates the Sheridan project will have a similar timeline. The study is expected to conclude by the end of the calendar year. From there, the Forest Service will review the results of the study and budget and plan for an implementation strategy.

The Forest Service will also have to secure permits for its work under the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires projects on U.S. waterways be federally approved. And how quickly and comprehensively the watershed protection strategies are implemented in Sheridan will depend on the Forest Service’s budget.