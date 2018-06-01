Lenhart leaves legacy, room for change

SHERIDAN — Chief Terry Lenhart worked for Sheridan Fire Rescue Department for 27 years and served as chief of the organization for six. Even with years of experience leaving the department, Lenhart believes the culture will see little change.

Lenhart started with the SFRD as an entry level basic firefighter in 1991. Six years later, he moved up to firefighter two and eventually transitioned into an administrative position as division chief of operations in 2002. Ten years later, Lenhart became chief of the department and brought a calmness to the team.

“When he speaks, there’s usually something worth hearing from him,” Capt. Gary Harnish said. “He’s always been somebody that’s been able to look at a problem and see what seems to be the obvious solution that nobody else gets.”

SFRD sees little to no turnover and has personnel with at least 15 to 20 years of experience.

“We have a seasoned department,” Harnish said.

Both Harnish and Lenhart said the culture is pretty well set within the department, but that does not mean the transition to new leadership will not bring challenges.

“I think the culture is pretty well in place, but we’ll definitely miss his leadership and it will be some big shoes for the person trying to fill it,” Harnish said. “It will be a group effort to try and fill his void now.”

Lenhart too worried with how his departure affects the department.

“They’re not going to miss me that much,” Lenhart said. “I’m sure they’ll be able to carry on just fine.”

Change, Lenhart said, is not something of which the department should be scared.

“It could leave us with the opportunity to add a new, young firefighter,” Harnish said. “It all depends on how the full chief position gets filled.”

One of the captains will be appointed to Lenhart’s position temporarily until the department goes through the process to hire another chief. The Fire Civil Service Commission will develop a professional hiring process for the position and move forward from there. The interim chief is expected to take over within the next few days as Lenhart finishes his tenure with SFRD this week.

In addition to Lenhart’s position, the Fire Civil Service Commission will update its hiring list as required every two years. The commission keeps the names of seven to 15 approved firefighters on the list in case a position becomes available.

With downsizing in 2011, the local department has not recently hired any new members. With the change in leadership, though, the list might be used to pull a shift-level firefighter onto the department.

Lenhart’s longevity and expertise will leave a large hole to fill for SFRD. Coincidentally, those same traits, provided over years of service in the department, might make the transition to a new chief a bit smoother at the same time.