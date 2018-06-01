Fluoride a poison

Re: Sheridan’s water

There is mounting evidence that shows a strong correlation between exposure to fluoride and lowered IQ in children. The most recent study came out in September 2017. Funded by the National Institute of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, it was a 12-year study that showed a loss of 5-6 IQ points in children whose mothers had fluoride urine levels from .5 to 1.5 mg/L.

This and similar studies show unnecessary exposure to fluoride causes neurotoxicity, lowered IQ and memory/learning problems in children.

As of September 2017, 52 human studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ and 45 animal studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure impairs learning and/or memory.

How can Sheridan continue to rationalize exposure to fluoridated and chemicalized water when the evidence shows a strong correlation between exposure and lowered IQ? We have some of the best water in the world coming off of the mountain but after the city is done with it, it’s not fit to drink.

These are the chemicals that the city adds to our water: sodium hypochlorite (chlorine), soda ash, sodium hexametaphosphate, fluorosilicic acid (fluoride), and two more chemicals that are added prior to the filtration process (the city says that they are not a ‘significant’ source of chemical in our water), aluminum sulfate and cationic polymer.

There are council members who know that adding fluoride to our drinking water causes problems. They were elected in part because they took a stand against fluoridation without a vote. The mayor said he was going to stop fluoridation until we could vote on it.

Since being elected, they have said and done very little. They would rather that someone else do their dirty work for them so that they don’t have to be in conflict with anyone.

The city has put Sheridan people in a difficult position by adding fluoride. You can use a water filtering system or buy water in plastic jugs. Both are costly and cause other problems including environmental plastic pollution. It’s really kind of ridiculous when you think of the quality of water that we start with.

The solution is simple. Stop putting fluorosilicic acid in the drinking water. There aren’t very many things more important than water. We are taking it for granted.

Jim Jurosek

Sheridan

Thank you to students

Re: Community service projects

A big “thank you” to Big Horn schools. To Tina, Miss Garbrecht and the excellent team of students who came out to our home and held with yard work.

The program of community service is certainly a win-win for everyone. This was such a help and encouragement for us.

Thank you so much! Keep up the great work of reaching out to your neighbors.

Ken and Melissa Huckeba

Sheridan

Call for Burns to support Wyoming Promise

Re: Comments on local radio show

On May 17, nearly 400 people crowded into the Whitney Center at Sheridan College to hear former Sen. Al Simpson describe how money is destroying our political system. As chair of Wyoming Promise, I was honored to share the stage with this great statesman.

During the Q&A, state Sen. Bruce Burns asked whether the petition that Wyoming Promise is circulating, which in part calls for a convention of states to propose an amendment to overturn Citizens United, would have any legal effect because Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows for such a convention only when called by the “legislatures” of two-thirds of the states. I responded that a recent Supreme Court decision in a related context did allow the citizens to speak for the state when the legislature refused to act.

Last week, Burns appeared on a local radio talk show to reiterate his opinion that the voters cannot speak to this issue through initiative, implying that signing our petition is pointless. I have several responses:

1. Our petition actually does two things. First, it asks Congress to propose the amendment we seek. Second, if Congress fails to do so, we ask for a convention of states to propose the amendment. The people of the state of Wyoming clearly have the authority to demand action from Congress, so at least that portion of the petition is legal.

2. As I pointed out above, there is a very strong legal argument that the people can also call for a convention of states. But even if Burns is right and the people don’t have that power, there is no harm in asserting that right and testing it in court.

3. And even if our call for a convention of states ends up not counting legally, it would nevertheless be a clear expression that voters in Wyoming want a convention of states. One would hope that our elected legislators in Cheyenne would heed such a call from their constituents.

I noted that Burns did not say, during the radio interview, whether he supported our effort to get money out of politics. If he does support our work, the solution would be to have the Wyoming Legislature call for the amendment. I invite Burns to publicly announce his support for our work, and to co-sponsor a bill calling for this amendment in the next legislative session.

Ken Chestek

Laramie

Memorial Day gratitude

Re: Volunteer efforts

We would like to thank the Big Horn Lions Club for their time and hard work in preparing the Mt. Hope Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.

We really appreciate their kindness and thoughtfulness in choosing the cemetery as a community service project. A special thank you goes out to Dennis Reher for his coordinating the team of men who came to work several hours; cleaning up old decorations, mowing grass, cutting branches and trimming around graves. We greatly appreciate their dedication. This has now allowed us to save our funds to use in replacing the fence later this summer.

Thank you again.

Mt. Hope Cemetery Board

Why are we sacrificing our children?

Re: School shootings

How long are we going to put up with these school shootings? Our system of justice is now reaching the ridiculous stage.

Here we have an attacker who is seen by teachers and students and then letting the attackers come to court and plead not guilty. These people kill others and are cowards and will not kill themselves.

It is going to take more than a few students trying to pass another nonworkable gun law. We have enough unworkable laws now.

We give them 20 years (a life sentence). At what cost to the taxpayers? I believe we must get brutal.

Those who live by the sword die by the sword. Have a public execution. A five man firing squad with only two of them firing live ammunition to be seen on nationwide TV.

It should only take about six of these events to get these people’s attention. When they realize they will die with no alternative, perhaps they will get the message.

L.D. Mike Onstott

Sheridan