Thank you for celebrating National Doughnut Day

You never know when and how the community of Sheridan will show up to support each other.

This week, we’ve received numerous letters to the editor (some yet to be published) that thanked neighbors, businesses and friends for help and support.

We’d like to add our thanks to the mix.

Friday, The Sheridan Press staff partnered with the talented folks at Bonafide Foods to celebrate National Doughnut Day. The food truck folks parked in front of The Press building while Press staff mixed and mingled with community members alongside public officials and law enforcement officials (come on… that’s funny).

We — both The Sheridan Press and Bonafide — were blown away by the support shown. More than 400 doughnuts were sold. We also signed nearly 100 people up for a chance to win some Bonafide swag and a gift certificate.

Supporting small businesses will continue to be key to Sheridan’s success.

Thank you for supporting ours.